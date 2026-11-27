Nearly a million people were left without power over Thanksgiving as a storm batters the United States.
Americans across the country are battling adverse weather conditions this Thanksgiving, with king tides causing severe flooding in coastal areas and 60-mph winds hitting New York City.
At 9.56 p.m. Eastern Time on November 26, more than 908,000 U.S. utility customers were left without power, according to PowerOutage.us. As of 3.12 a.m. on November 27, that figure remains over 759,000.
Pennsylvania accounted for the largest share of the outages on Thursday night, with over 207,000 people reporting they had no power. In New Jersey, that figure was over 179,000, with 139,000 in Maryland and 106,000 in Virginia also reporting no power.
Parts of the East Coast have experienced winds as strong as 70 mph, something that has caused flooding in coastal areas when paired with high tides. The powerful winds have also torn down power lines in many areas, leading some people to eat their Thanksgiving dinner by candlelight.
Mamdani warned that the city was bracing for winds as high as 60 mph and heavy rain, noting that the worst of the weather was expected on Thanksgiving Day.
The parade has never been postponed due to severe weather in its history.
The storm lashing the East Coast has also caused chaos at airports across the country, during what Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has described as “the ‘Super Bowl’ of U.S. air travel.”