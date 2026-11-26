Two Italian technicians were killed on Thursday when Iranian drones targeted a military air-defense site in Kuwait. The attack also injured two people and caused material damage, marking the first deadly strike on Kuwaiti soil in nearly four months.
How the attack happened
According to Kuwait’s Defense Ministry, military forces detected and intercepted several hostile Iranian drones entering the country’s airspace around 2:00 PM.
While the drones were shot down, falling shrapnel and debris struck a vital facility. Authorities initially reported four injuries, including a Kuwaiti national and a Pakistani resident, before confirming that the two Italian citizens had died from their wounds.
Who were the victims?
Italian Foreing Minister Antonio Tajani told the Senate in Rome that the victims were civilian technicians employed by Rheinmetall Italia, the Italian branch of a German defense company. They were working at an air-defense detection station when the explosion occurred.
Global leaders condemn the strike
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed deep sorrow and sent condolences to the victims’ families while attending a European Council meeting.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged stronger international pressure on Tehran to stop attacks on Gulf neighbors.
Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry condemned the strike as a dangerous escalation and a violation of international law, as Iran continues targeting Gulf states amid ongoing standoffs with the United States in the Strait of Hormuz.