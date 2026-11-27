North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toured nuclear weapons facilities this week, declaring that his country’s atomic status is irreversible and that Pyongyang will “never seek the recognition and approval of anyone.”
State media released rare photos on Thursday showing Kim walking past rows of uranium centrifuges, miniaturized warheads, and what experts believe is a reactor for a nuclear-powered submarine.
Expanding the nuclear arsenal
During Wednesday’s inspection of two weapons-grade material factories and the Nuclear Weapons Institute, Kim ordered officials to expand the production of nuclear materials.
He emphasized building up tactical, battlefield nuclear weapons to counter perceived military threats from the United States and South Korea.
Photos showed seven nuclear warheads lined up for review alongside senior military officials.
Rejecting global diplomacy
Kim’s defiant message comes days after leaders from the United States, China, and Russia pledged to hold talks on reducing global nuclear risks. It also follows Kim ignoring a recent offer from US President Donald Trump to meet during Trump’s trip to Asia.
By showcasing new production sites, Pyongyang signaled that denuclearization is completely off the table.
Rising regional tensions
Kim warned that any attempt to strip North Korea of its constitutional nuclear status would be treated as a declaration of war. South Korean officials stated they take the threats seriously and will maintain strict military readiness alongside Washington.