French President Emmanuel Macron sharply criticized far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Thursday, accusing her of “arrogance” for acting as though she has already won next year’s presidential election.
The public clash erupted during a high-stakes European Union summit in Brussels over the bloc’s next multi-year budget.
The EU budget dispute
EU leaders are rushing to finalize the 2028-2034 spending plan before the end of December. By locking in the deal early, Brussels hopes to avoid messy negotiations during France’s 2027 presidential election.
Le Pen, currently the frontrunner to succeed Macron, argued that leaders are deliberately shutting her out. Posting on social media platform X, she accused Macron and the European Commission of “underhanded political manoeuvring” designed to stop her from defending French interests if she wins power.
Macron reminds rival who leads
Speaking to reporters on the summit sidelines, Macron dismissed her complaints and reminded her of his current mandate.
“It is an odd kind of arrogance to behave as if she is already in charge of France’s destiny because, as things stand, she has not been elected,” Macron said. He added that he remains in office until May 13, 2027.
High stakes for 2027
The budget talks remain deeply divided over farm subsidies and financial aid for Ukraine. Macron warned that if EU leaders fail to strike a deal by December 31, talks will pause until late 2027 – leaving the final decision to whoever wins the French presidency.