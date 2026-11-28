The CDC has confirmed that norovirus caused a major gastrointestinal outbreak aboard the Caribbean Princess cruise ship, leaving 268 passengers and crew members ill during a recent 12-night voyage.
Timeline of the outbreak
The ship departed Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 11, 2026, for a trip through the Caribbean and the Panama Canal.
Just four days into the journey, the cruise line notified the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of a spike in stomach illnesses.
Early figures showed 148 people were sick. By the time the vessel returned to Florida on November 23, the final count climbed to 233 of the 2,936 passengers and 35 of the 1,132 crew members.
Lab tests confirm contagious virus
Laboratory testing of stool samples confirmed norovirus as the culprit. Known for spreading quickly in enclosed spaces, the virus causes sudden vomiting and diarrhea.
The CDC noted that the 268 cases represent the total number of people sickened across the entire trip rather than everyone falling ill at once.
Ship response and repeat history
In response to the outbreak, Princess Cruises isolated sick travelers, stepped up disinfection across the vessel, and conducted a deep clean upon docking.
CDC inspectors also boarded the ship to oversee the response. This marks the second norovirus outbreak on the Caribbean Princess in 2026, following a spring sailing that sickened 160 people.