In a shocking turn of events, Salman Khan received a heartfelt wish ahead of the release of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi.
Indian actor Vivek Oberoi has extended his wishes to the Dabangg star before he appeared in the war-action movie.
While speaking with media persons at a special event organised by the Cancer Patients Aid Association, the 50-year-old Indian actor, who once dated Salman’s ex-girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, stated that he wished the new film would shatter the box office record.
"I believe that any film based on the valour, bravery, and courage of our Indian Armed Forces deserves our support as an audience. I hope this film receives a lot of love," he added.
He continued, "I have always maintained that any film which fosters respect in our hearts for our brothers and sisters in uniform deserves to be successful."
The actor also shared a lesson from his father about separating personal worth from professional outcomes.
Salman Khan starrer film, Maatrubhumi, is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and is slated to be released on December 4th, 2026.
Did Vivek Oberoi and Apoorva Lakhia work together?
For the unversed, Vivek Oberoi worked with the infamous filmmaker, Lakhia, on the 2007 film Shootout at Lokhandwala.
Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi's beef
However, the beef between the two actors began in April 2003, when Vivek held a press conference accusing Salman of calling him 41 times overnight and threatening him over his growing closeness with Aishwarya Rai.
Salman denied the allegations, while the fallout led to severe professional and personal repercussions for Vivek.
Following Aishwarya's breakup with Salman Khan, she was romantically involved with Vivek Oberoi, after which the superstar harassed him.
However, after his press conference, several filmmakers and producers distanced themselves from Vivek, with reports of signed projects falling through and industry dynamics shifting against him.