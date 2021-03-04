Shreya Ghoshal announces first pregnancy: Need all your love and blessings Web Desk | March 04, 2021 Shreya and husband will welcome their first child after six years

Shreya Ghoshal announces first pregnancy: 'Need all your love and blessings'

Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal is expecting her first child with husbandShiladitya M.

Taking to her Instagram this morning, the Deewani Mastanihitmaker announced the good news with an adorable photo.

"Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way!, shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives," she captioned alongside the photo.





Soon after Shreya announced the big news, the singer's social media fled with loved-up comments from fans.

"Congratulations mam," wrote one user.



"Omgeee Congrats Queen," added another.



Shreya married husbandShiladitya in 2015. The couple will welcome their first child after six years.