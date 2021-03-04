Priyanka Chopra to launch Hindi version of Unfinished?: Abhi Baaki Hai Safar Web Desk | March 04, 2021 Priyanka has recently hinted fans with a Hindi version of the book





Priyanka Chopra to launch Hindi version of Unfinished?: 'Abhi Baaki Hai Safar'

Priyanka Chopra's memoir, Unfinished, has become the talk of the town.

The book that sheds light on the life of the 38-year-old actress, became the NY times best seller in just a week after its was published.

Speaking to aspirational actors, Priyanka's memoir gives a glimpse into the ups and down of being a star in Bollywood.

After a blockbuster success in the US, Priyanka has recently hinted fans with a Hindi version of the book.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Priyanka shard a clip with her fansof her writing the words ‘Abhi Baaki Hai Safar…’ in Hindi on a piece of paper. The diva captioned ‘Jald aa raha hai...’ before signing off.

According to Priyanka, Unfinished is "collection of personal essays, stories and observations". The book was officially launched for fans on February 9.

