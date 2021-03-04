Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan seen together for first time after baby no.2: See Photo

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were recently spotted at an evening dinner with friends at their home.
The couple, that has recently embraced parenthood for the second time, finally introduced their baby to their 'squad,' including Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Natasha Poonawalla.
Maternal Aunt Karisma Kapoor, who had already met the baby earlier, also joined the group.
Taking to her Instagram later, Karisma Kapoor shared a picture of the entire group by the balcony of Kareena's new home.
"Lovely evening," she captioned alongside the photo.
Take a look:
