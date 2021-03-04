Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan seen together for first time after baby no.2: See Photo Web Desk | March 04, 2021 Aunt Aunt Karisma Kapoor also joined the photo with new parents

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were recently spotted at an evening dinner with friends at their home.

The couple, that has recently embraced parenthood for the second time, finally introduced their baby to their 'squad,' including Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Natasha Poonawalla.

Maternal Aunt Karisma Kapoor, who had already met the baby earlier, also joined the group.

Taking to her Instagram later, Karisma Kapoor shared a picture of the entire group by the balcony of Kareena's new home.

"Lovely evening," she captioned alongside the photo.

Take a look:

