Kapil Sharmas adorable daughter dances to Honey Singhs song: Watch here Web Desk | March 04, 2021 Anayra was recently spotted dancing to rapper Honey Singh's Ringa-2 before bedtime

Kapil Sharma's adorable daughter dances to Honey Singh's song: Watch here

Kapil Sharma's little one is following her father's footsteps.

One-year-old Anayra, who is already famous on the social media for her adorable looks, was recently spotted adding music to rapper Honey Singh's songs.

Shaking a leg toRinga-2before bedtime, Kapil Sharma's first born left fans gushing over her dancing skills.



The clip was shared by Kapil Sharma himself on his Instagram Story on Wednesday.



The Indian comedian's little munchkin looked a total eye-candy in blue night suit and a pony tail.







Anayra was born to parents Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath in 2019. The couple has also welcomed a baby boy this year.