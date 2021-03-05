Rakhi Sawant says Salman Khan has made her a housewife after Big Boss 14: Watch here Web Desk | March 05, 2021 Rakhi is suffering from sleepless nights from all the house chores

Rakhi Sawant has taken some serious homemaking lessons from Salman Khan.

The Indian actress, who recently participated in Big Boss 14, has taken to her Instagram and shared a little clip of herself doing the house chores.

Crediting Salman for making her 'a housewife,' Rakhi said:

“Aapne mujhe ek grihani bana diya hai. Maine apne ghar mein se kaamwalon ko nikaal diya hai (You have made me a housewife. I have let all my domestic helps go).”



The 42-year-old also re-created Pakistani social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen's 'Pawri' video while mopping the floor.

“Yeh main hoon, yeh mera ghar hai, yeh mera pocha hai aur yahaan pe koi pawri nahi ho rahi hai. Yahaan pe sirf pocha lag raha hai (This is me, this is my house, this is my mop and there is no ‘pawri’ going on here, only the floor being cleaned).”



Rakhi further revealed that she is suffering from sleepless nights because of all the house chores.

Although Rakhi did not win Big Boss 14, she walked away from the finale with a cash prize of Rs. 14 lakh.