Anushka Sharma says Virat Kohli always makes her feel like a latecomer Web Desk | March 05, 2021 That must come from his profession where everything's always on schedule

There's no doubt that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2017, are a doting example of respect and compatibility for everybody out there.

However, not many people know that the glitz and glam celebrity couple, like every husband and wife, also disagree on a lot of things.

Referring to one such point of disagreement, Anushka spoke to Vogue in an earlier interview and revealed that Virat always makes her feel like a latecomer, despite her reputation of being punctual in Bollywood.

According to Anushka, no matter how early she gets ready for an event, Virat always keeps hovering over her to make it quicker.

Although the 39-year-old understands that Virat's punctuality comes from his profession as a cricketer, she revealed that she has been agitated to a point where she asks Virat to sit quietly until she gets ready.

"This is going to make it worse," she tells Virat.

"Please go and sit down and let me get ready. That must come from his profession where everything's always on schedule," said Anushka.



Anushka and Virat have recently welcomed their first child in January. The couple has named their little girl 'Vamika.'