Bollywood filmmaker Rhea Kapoor showers love on Mahira Khans IG post

Bollywood filmmaker Rhea Kapoor showers love on Mahira Khan’s IG post

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has been successful in the country as well as across the border.

The actress has received love from Indian film producers and fellow actors including Sonam Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan alike.

Recently, prominent filmmaker and fashion designer Rhea Kapoor showered love on the Raees’ actress’ latest Instagram post in which Mahira shared a photo of a gorgeous bunch of daffodils flowers.





She captioned the post, "Sabr, Shukr" alongside a flower emoji.

The adorable post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time but, it also caught the attention of B Town’s celebrated actor Anil Kapoor’s daughter as well as the younger sister of Sonam Kapoor.

The Veere Di Wedding director simply dropped numerous heart emoticons on the Verna actress’ post to shower love on her.

In the past, fans have also seen the Bollywood style diva Sonam Kapoor praising the talented Ho Mann Jahan actress. The two also shared an iconic red carpet moment from 2018 Cannes Film festival that won fans’ hearts all over.



