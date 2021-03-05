Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal team up for first joint production ‘Girls Will Be Girls Web Desk | March 05, 2021 Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announces their first production project ‘Girls Will Be Girls’

B- Town’s couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have finally stepped into the shoes of film producers as they have announced their first project, a coming-of-age story titled Girls Will Be Girls.

The actors, who worked together on screen in the superhit Fukrey series, will produce the project under their newly launched banner Pushing Buttons Studios. The film is penned and will be helmed by debut director Shuchi Talati.

Girls Will Be Girls narrates the story of a bitter, sweet relationship of a teen daughter with her mother. The movie will co-produced by Sanjay Gulati of Crawling Angel Films and Claire Chassagne of French banner Dolce Vita Film.

The film has been the only Indian script invited to the Berlinale Script Station 2021, the prestigious summit that selects 10 projects from around the world every year. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.