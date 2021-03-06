Kriti Sanon on shooting amid coronavirus: once you are on set, nothing matters Web Desk | March 06, 2021 'When the camera is rolling, as an actor, you can’t wear a mask,' says Kriti

Kriti Sanon on shooting amid coronavirus: 'once you are on set, nothing matters'

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has had a really busy year.

The star who made her debut in Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti, is on her way to a successful career in the film industry.

Speaking in a recent interview after wrapping up her shoot for Bachchan Pandey, Kriti opened up about the impact of coronavirus on her work.

“To be honest, once you are on set, in front of the camera, nothing matters. You have to forget everything. When the camera is rolling, as an actor, you can’t wear a mask. On set, you have a team going around to make sure people are wearing masks and are protected, giving us sanitizer time and again. That’s the only difference, nothing else. Especially in Jaisalmer, where the number of cases is lesser as compared to shooting in Mumbai,” said Kriti.



Kriti is currently shooting forBhediya alongside Varun Dhawan and is grateful for a busy schedule.

“It’s good to be back on set. Firstly, to be fortunate enough to be working at this point. 2021 is hopefully going to be a busy year, I think I love being busy. I am in fact, looking forward to different kind of projects, which are not in any one genre. It’s very exciting as an actor,” she exclaims.

