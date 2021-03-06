Mika Singh on wedding plans: Will only get married after Salman Khan Web Desk | March 06, 2021 'I am the only forever bachelor in the industry,' says Mika

Mika Singh is onto a tough competition with Salman Khan.

The 43-year-old singer, who is currently serving as captain of thePunjab Lions team inIndian Pro Music League, made a shocking confession in new episode.

Speaking on his plans to get married, Singh confidently revealed that he wants to maintain the 'forever bachelor' tag in his life.

“I am definitely looking for a girl to get married. I might even find someone through Indian Pro Music League itself, but I will only get married after Salman Khan gets married. I am the only forever bachelor in the industry after Salman bhai and I would like to keep the tag given to me for as long as possible,” he said.



Other captains of the show include Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin and Shilpa Rao.