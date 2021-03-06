When Virat Kohli made an offensive joke during first meeting with Anushka Sharma Web Desk | March 06, 2021 Speaking to Graham Bensinger in a 2019 interview, Virat narrated his first meeting with Anushka

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved pairs of Bollywood.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2017, are an inspiration for everybody couple around them.

Many do not know this, but the 'perfect' couple did not begin on a very good note.

Speaking toGraham Bensinger in a 2019 interview, Virat narrated his first meeting with Anushka.

Met on the sets of an ad shoot, Virat had heard alot about Anushka as an actress. He was also told that Anuskha is very tall.

He revealed to the sports reporter that he wished Anushka does not to wear high heels on their first meeting since he himself is short in height. Luckily, Anushka paired her look with a mid-sized heel.

A nervous Virat, despite trying to maintain his calm in front of the very beautiful Anushka, got really nervous and blurted out an offensive joke.

Mocking Anushka on her heel size, Virat quipped why didn't she think of wearing a taller pair of heels!