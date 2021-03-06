Deepika Padukone only Indian actress on Varietys list of women who made an impact in global entertainment Web Desk | March 06, 2021 Deepika details on her choice of films and motivations behind doing a role

Deepika Padukone only Indian actress on Variety's list of 'women who made an impact in global entertainment'

Deepika Padukone, the exceptional actor, has bagged another recognition this year.

Being the only Indian apart from Amazon Prime Video's head of India originals, Aparna Purohit, Deepika has made it toVariety's list of 'women who made an impact in global entertainment.'

Speaking on her achievement, Deepika detailed more on her choice of films and motivations behind doing a role.

“Fortunately, I’ve never had to make decisions based on the budget of a film or for various other reasons. It also depends on where I am emotionally in my life. A lot of my choices are dictated by that,” she said.

