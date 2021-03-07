Bollywood actor Rohit Saraf is a fan of Shamoon Ismails music Web Desk | March 07, 2021 Hichki actor Rohit Saraf ‘Can’t stop listening to Shamoon Ismail’s music’

Bollywood actor, Rohit Saraf took to Instagram and shared two picture and wrote about how much he loves listening to Pakistani singer, Shamoon Ismail’s songs.

The 24-year-old wrote, “Can’t stop listening to shamoonismail ‘s music. What about you?”





The Ludo actor have worked in super hit films like Hichki and The Sky Is Pink.

In the photo, Saraf looked handsome as he can be seen smiling and posing for the picture.

Moreover, Ismail responded to Saraf’s post by commenting with some emoticons and re-sharing the same post on his Instagram story.

Ismail is more famous among young people in Pakistan and he is known for his exceptional choice in music. His songs have less of an eastern touch and more of western influence.