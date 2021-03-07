Janhvi Kapoor receives surprise birthday wish from ‘Roohi co-stars Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma Web Desk | March 07, 2021 Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma send birthday wishes to Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood’s emerging new talent and gorgeous actress Janhvi Kapoor has turned a year older today. The eldest daughter of renowned filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi celebrated her 24th birthday.





The Dhadak actress was given a surprise birthday party on the sets of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. While Kapoor is busy receiving wishes and love on her big day, her co-actors from the upcoming film horror-comedy Roohi, actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma have wished her in an interesting and spooky way.

Taking to his Instagram story, The White Tiger actor shared a hilarious clip to wish Janhvi, in which he can be heard saying, “Phool Hai Gobi Ka sabji mat samajhna birthday Hai apka ache se manana. Ruhi ji happy birthday, khul ke manana or haan kahi jana mat ek surprise hai apke liye.”

The other co-actor, Varun also made an interesting video with a spooky Roohi filter and showered love on the actress. He captioned the post as, “Happyyy Happyyy B’day anhvikapoor Have the most Blessed year ahead,” followed by a heart emoji.

The horror-comedy Roohi is slated to release in theatres on March 11.