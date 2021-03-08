Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first picture of newborn son on Womens Day Web Desk | March 08, 2021 Kareena Kapoor-Khan posts first picture of newborn son with empowering message on Women’s Day

Kareena Kapoor-Khan shares first picture of newborn son on Women’s Day

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan has been off social media for quite a time after she delivered her second baby.

The diva, who is an avid social media user has been keeping her newborn son away from the media for a while. She recently shared the first glimpse of her newborn son, on Monday and posted an empowering message for her fans and followers.

The Ki & Ka actress took to Instagram on International Women’s Day and gave the first glimpse of her son, whose name has not been announced yet.





Kareena, 40, shared the monochrome picture of holding her baby with inspirational note for the women, she wrote, “There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

The Good Newwz star welcomed her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. The glamorous couple are the proud parents of 4-year-old Taimur Ali Khan.