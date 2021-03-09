Priyanka Chopra will always be Unfinished: I want to have a family Web Desk | March 09, 2021 'I want to take on more roles that make me nervous and uncomfortable,' says Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra has a long way to go ahead.

The 38-year-old actress, who has made her mark in both Hollywood and Bollywood, says that she has a lot more to do in life.

“I guess I will always be Unfinished… ,” she says, referring to the title of her memoir. “But I see that as a good thing. It means that are so many more opportunities for me to explore.”

Speaking about her future aspirations, Priyanka went on to reveal that she wants to take up roles that really challenge her.

“In the near future, I want to take on more roles that make me nervous and uncomfortable. I want to check in with my artistic self and lean in as a producer and tell the stories I want to see — female stories, South Asian stories. I want to extend my entrepreneurial ambitions. I want to have a family... there’s so much still left to do. I feel like it’s been 20 years that I’ve been doing this, but there’s so much that, God willing, given the opportunity, I still want to do,” she told her fans.



On the work front, Priyanka is a busy bee with upcoming movies,Matrix 4 and Text For You. The diva is also planning on taking several OTT projects.