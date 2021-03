Does Ranbir Kapoor have COVID-19? Uncle Randhir Kapoor answers Web Desk | March 09, 2021 'I believe he is not well, but I am not sure what he has got,' says Randhir

Does Ranbir Kapoor have COVID-19? Uncle Randhir Kapoor answers

Ranbir Kapoor might have just contracted coronavirus.

Sources reveal that Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine.

When asked from his uncle Randhir Kapoor, the actor confirmed that his nephew in fact is unwell.

"I believe he is not well, but I am not sure what he has got. I am not in town,” he told Pink Villa.



The news has come after Ranbir's mother, Neetu Singh, tested positive for coronavirus in November on the sets of Jug Jug Jeeyo.