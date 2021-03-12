Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate two-month birthday of baby Vamika Web Desk | March 12, 2021 'Happy 2 months to us,' writes Anushka

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate two-month birthday of baby Vamika

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who welcomed parenthood earlier this year, are calling for celebrations.

It has been two months since their little bundle of joy, Vamika, has entered into the world and the couple is cherishing her existence with a huge blueberry cheese cake.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, mommy Anushka shared a picture of a multi-layered rainbow fondant cake for her little Vamika. "Happy 2 months to us!" she captioned with the photo.

Anushka and Virat were blessed with a baby girl on January 11. The new father announced the good news in a public Instagram post.



"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”