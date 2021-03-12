Alia Bhatt updates fans on health after Ranbir Kapoors COVID-19 diagnosis Web Desk | March 12, 2021 ' I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same,' writes Alia

Alia Bhatt updates fans on health after Ranbir Kapoor's COVID-19 diagnosis

Alia Bhatt is addressing concerns about her health after beau Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Alia assured fans that she has tested negative for coronavirus, despite working together with Ranbir on the sets of Bhramastra.

"I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all!”



Earlier this week, the internet was taken by storm when mother Neetu Kapoor announced that Ranbir had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions," wrote Neetu on her Instagram.

