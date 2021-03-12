Alia Bhatt is ‘major missing beau Ranbir Kapoor, shares sweet picture of holding his hand Web Desk | March 12, 2021 Alia Bhatt posts ‘major missing’ picture of holding hands with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is ‘major missing’ beau Ranbir Kapoor, shares sweet picture of holding his hand

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt has been missing her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, who has tested positive for coronavirus, earlier this week. The actress, being emotional and in love turned to her social media handle and shared an adorable, never-posted-before picture of holding his hand.

On Friday, the Raazi actress’ Instagram post has melted hearts of her millions of fans and followers as she posted a sweet picture of holding hand of her beau Kapoor.

The Highway star captioned the picture, "Major missing," and added heart emoticons in the caption. The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor has been currently quarantining at his home. His mother and actress Neetu Kapoor updated his fans in a social media post that he has been responding well to medication.

While the Student of the Year debut star took to Instagram stories on Thursday and shared her health update with fans. She wrote, "I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all!”

The B Town’s adorable couple will share the screen for the first time together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Meanwhile, Bhatt has been currently busy promoting her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Other than Brahmastra, Kapoor also has Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the line.