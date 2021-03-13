When Elli Avram went against Aamir Khan for an extra take in Har Funn Maula Web Desk | March 13, 2021 'You won't believe but there was one take which we had done and Aamir had loved it,' says Elli

Aamir Khan and Elli Avram's new song is dubbed a blockbuster only after a few days of its release.

Epic dance number, Har Funn Maula, is a track from Amin Hajee's upcoming film Koi Jaane Na.



The soundtrack is power-packed mix of groovy dance steps and up-beat music.

However, in a recent interview with SpotboyE, Elli Avram narrated an instant while shooting the song, where she and Aamir Khan did not quite agree on the same thing.

"You won't believe but there was one take which we had done and Aamir had loved it. He said 'Yes this is perfect, it works for me' and then I was like 'Can we just do it one more time please, because I know it has come out nice but my movements over there I can do much better, and I won't be able to sleep at night thinking that I can do better with what we are finalising'."

She continued, "So, he laughed and said, 'Okay, let's do it again. It is okay for me but if you are saying, then aapke liye kar lete hain (We'll do another take for you)'. So, when it comes to perfection, I can give you a hundred takes. I will be more than happy to do it because I will always find something. I am really grateful that he was so humble and kind to do one more take on my request."