Aishwarya Rai rejected Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for this shocking reason Web Desk | March 13, 2021 'Ultimately, the hero goes back to the more real person,' says Aishwarya

Aishwarya Rai rejected Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for this shocking reason

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is undoubtedly one of the most popular movies of Bollywood.

Depicting a love triangle between the characters of Rahul(Shah Rukh Khan), Anjali (Kajol), and Tina (Rani Mukherji), the movie tells a tale of love and friendship.

Many do not know but Rani was not the first choice for the role of Tina. The character was actually offered to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In a 1999 interview with Filmfare, when Aishwarya was asked for the reason she did not sign the film, the actress revealed:

“If I'd done the film, it would have been tittered that, 'Look, Aishwarya Rai is back to doing what she did in her modeling days—leaving her hair straight, wearing minis, and pouting glamorously into the camera.' Ultimately, the hero goes back to the more real person. I know if I'd done Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I would have been lynched.”

Despite Aish's rejection, the movie turned out to be a big hit and proved to be a major milestone in Rani Mukherji's acting career.