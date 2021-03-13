Mumbai police files FIR against Kangana Ranaut over copyright issues made by author of ‘Didda Web Desk | March 13, 2021 Mumbai police files case against actress Kangana Ranaut over story stealing allegations

Bollywood’s controversy Queen Kangana Ranaut has once again landed herself into hot water as this time, the Mumbai police has registered an FIR against the actress over copyright violations and stealing the story idea for upcoming film Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.

The author of the biography on Didda: The Warrior Queen, Ashish Kaul has accused the Tanu Weds Manu actress for stealing his story and called it ‘white-collar crime.’ The book has been translated into Hindi as Kashmir Ki Yoddha Rani Didda.

Writer Kaul has reportedly said that he has the exclusive copyrights to the life story of Didda who was known as the Princess of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Queen of Kashmir.

In the complaint, he has also named Ranaut’s sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel, and producer Kamal Jain and gave a statement that, "Today, I embark upon a new journey of my life - a journey against white-collar crime, against blatant and brazen infringement of my intellectual property and for justice."

The first Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi film, released in 2019 also welcomed controversies, as the director Krish had accused Ranaut of having him replaced and claiming to have filmed the major parts of the movie. She also received a co-director credit despite the accusations.