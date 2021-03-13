Neetu Singh opens up about grief after Rishi Kapoors passing Web Desk | March 13, 2021 Neetu Singh talked about coping with loss of husband Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Singh opens up about grief after Rishi Kapoor’s passing

Veteran Bollywood actress, Neetu Kapoor revealed how she coped with pain of her husband Rishi Kapoor’s death in an interview with Indian publication.

The late actor passed away last year in April after two yearlong battle with cancer. However, his wife Neetu said that going back to work was helped her in dealing with the grief.

Neetu said, “I had gathered courage to work after Rishi passed away in 2020. I told myself that work would help me get over my grief. It was the only way to get on with life.”

She went on, “The pandemic actually worked in my favour because my family was with me for more than six months. Everybody was spoiling me silly.”

The 62-year-old also recently took to Instagram and updated fans about son Ranbir Kapoor’s health as he had tested positive for COVID-19. She shared his picture and wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes.”

She added, “Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well . He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions [sic].”