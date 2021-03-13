Indian child rights body demands to ban Netflixs ‘Bombay Begums Web Desk | March 13, 2021 NCPCR asks Netflix to stop streaming of 'Bombay Begum' over its portrayal; of teenagers using drugs

Indian child rights body demands to ban Netflix’s ‘Bombay Begums’ over its portrayal of teenagers

As rapidly as the Indian filmmakers and actors are following the trend of creating content for the digital platforms, the Indian audiences are showing the clear image of lack of tolerance towards the new digital content.

While everyone is familiar of the bold depiction of events and language used in the OTT produced content, the viewers are continuing to express their concerns over the impact of boldness on young generation’s minds.

Recently, the Netflix produced Indian series Bombay Begums has been under fire as an Indian government organization for protecting child rights has asked the platform to immediately stop streaming it after it received complaints around scenes showing teenagers consuming drugs.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked Netflix to stop streaming after two Twitter handles condemned scenes related to series’ youngest actress Aadhya Anand’s character Shai taking drugs.

In a statement from NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, Netflix has been given 24 hours deadline notice to remove Bombay Begums from its repertoire. The statement said, “We have sought stopping the streaming of Bombay Begums over the inappropriate portrayal of children in the series.’’

The NCPCR chairman expressed concern that the depiction of children could mess with young minds. “Netflix should take extra precaution while streaming any content in respect of the children or for the children and shall also refrain from getting into such things. Therefore, you are directed to look into this matter and immediately stop streaming of this series and furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which the Commission will be constrained to initiate appropriate action pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 of the CPCR (Commission for Protection of Child Rights) Act, 2005.”

Director Alankrita Shrivastava’s Bombay Begums tells the story of five women from different walks of life and their struggles and lives in a mega city like Mumbai. The series starrs Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, and Plabita Borthakur in lead roles. Other than these actresses, Aadhya Anand, who depicts the character of 13-years-old Shai and her troubles of going through body image issues.

