Ayushmann Khurrana jokes his wife Tahira ruined his chance to be a doctor

It is surprising to know that one of the Bollywood’s most talented actor, Ayushmann Khurrana had missed his chance to become a doctor. The actor hilariously blamed his wife Tahira Kashyap for ruining his attempt to be a doctor in 12th class in his latest post on Instagram.

On Monday, the Andhadhun actor wished his better half Kashyap in the most hilarious way as he went on to share their adorable love story that started in school in 12th grade and now, they completed 20 amazing years of togetherness.





In his anniversary wish for Kashyap, the Badhai Ho star wrote: "This girl was solely responsible for my bad scores in class 12 boards. We decided to date just before our chemistry exam. Had terrible ranks in PMT and CET exams as well. Thank you, Tahira Kashyap, for ruining my attempt to be a doctor."

He continued the post detailing their cute love story and said, "No no, it's not your fault, I'm just a bad multi-tasker and you on the other hand were so good with it. It was the year 2001, when we heard Bryan Adams' Inside Out on loop, cassette ghis gayi thi. We were also afraid ki parallel line se parents phone na utha len. Aaj do dashak ho gaye. Now you'll ask me what's a dashak? Go figure out! Happy anniv."

Earlier in the day, Kashyap also turned to Instagram and treated the fans with a throwback college video featuring her and Ayushmann’s pictures. In her post, the mother of two went on to reveal how she confessed her love to her now husband. "Haters will say it's so cheesy! Well, I have been there too, but it's amazing to be on this side of the spectrum... such a sucker for love I am. Hopelessly in love with you, Ayushmann!" she captioned the video.

The couple have two children, son named Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Meanwhile, the Shubh Mangal Ziyada Saavdhan star, who was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Anek.