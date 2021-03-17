Aamir Khan details on real reason he quit social media: Watch here Web Desk | March 17, 2021 'I am not going anywhere, we used to communicate before as well,' says Aamir

Aamir Khan is dishing out the reason he quit social media.

The Bollywood actor, who is currently making rounds on the internet after his hit dance number Har Funn Maula, says that he quit social media because he already very inactive on these platforms.

Spotted at the screening of Koi Jaane Na, the actor told the paparazzi to no create theories about his decision. It has no hidden meaning.

"Aap log apni theories mat lagaiye. Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon. Social media pe hu kahaan main! Mujhe laga ki yaar waise bhi kuch daalta nahi hu main. (You need not apply your theories. I am always lost in my own world. Am I even there on the social media? I thought I anyway don't post much on social media)."



Upon asking how would he now communicate with his fans, Aamir said:

"Alvida nahi, main to idhar hi hu, kahi ja nahi raha hu, isse pahle bhi to communicate karte hi they. Abhi isme media ka role zyada bhadh gya hai kyunki ab main media ke through hi apne audience se baat kar paunga. Aapka to khush hona chahiye, mujhe pura bharosa hai aap pe (I am not going anywhere, we used to communicate before as well. Now there is increased role for the media because I will communicate with my audience through media only. You should be happy, I have full faith in you)."



