Vicky Kaushal speaks on media scrutiny in Bollywood: 'becomes a game of Chinese whispers'

Vicky Kaushal is dubbed the next big thing in the Indian film industry.

Despite all the love he has received in Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal wishes there were times when the media would not spread fake rumors.

The actor, who is famous for his roles in Masaan, Sanju and Raazi, has revealed in a recent interview that stardom has made him more guarded.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan India, Vicky said:

"With fame, I think one ends up becoming a little guarded. Because, your personal lives suddenly come into the public domain—and you don’t want all the discussion and scrutiny to affect your loved ones," said Vicky.

Speaking about the wrongful accusations and rumor spreading by the media, the actors talked about authenticity.

"Earlier, I was more forthcoming about everything in my life. But stuff gets written about you without any authenticity, without it being cross-checked. It almost becomes a game of Chinese whispers—how it starts and how it ends are two completely different stories altogether. And then you have to offer up several clarifications and justifications," Vicky continued.

"So, with time, I have learnt to be more careful about issues that are not work-related, and to safeguard my privacy," he said.

