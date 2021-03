Karan Johars son channels his inner SRK from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in new video Web Desk | March 17, 2021 Karan Johar gave a shout out to SRK in new video

Karan Johar's son channels his inner SRK from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar's son, Yash Johar has reminded fans of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in a new video.

Paying a little tribute to Shah Rukh Khan, the 4-year-old kid donned the actor's iconic 'cool' chain from the movie.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Karan Johar gave a shout out to SRK as his son Yash stood in a black and yellow sweatshirt.



"Dadda, I am cool," said Yash.

Karan captioned the adorable video as: "Bhai iamsrk this one’s for you!"



Take a look: