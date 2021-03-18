Cold Coffee of Filter Coffee? Deepika Padukone makes the tough choice Web Desk | March 18, 2021 'Cold coffee or Filter coffee had me thinking,' says Deepika

Deepika Padukone had to make some very tough choices in a recent game of 'This or That' she played with her team.

From favorite food to her routine, some of the questions really a brainer.

However one answer that took slightly longer to respond to was the choice between cold coffee and filter coffee.

"You've given me really tough choices," said Deepika at first.

The 35-year-old then went on to choose filter coffee.

"I can't cheat on filter coffee so filter coffee," said the actor.

Deepika later shared the video on her Instagram handle as she captioned, "Cold coffee or Filter coffee had me thinking."



