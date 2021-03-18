Sonam Kapoor changes hair color 'just for' hubby Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor has dyed hair purple just for hubby Anand Ahuja.
The Neerja star shared her new look in an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday.
" Purple and yellow just for anandahuja," she captioned alongside her photo.
The Masakali girl wore a grey sweatshirt for the day and looked like a complete eye-candy in her new hairdo and all-natural makeup.
On the work front, Sonam has just finished shooting for her upcoming movie Blind in Scotland. Directed byShome Makhija, the film is a story of a blind cop.
