Priyanka Chopra responds to claims of not being qualified to present Oscar nominations Web Desk | March 18, 2021 'Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone,' writes Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra has the perfect reply to a journalist who thinks she and Nick Jonas are not 'qualified enough' to present the Oscar nominations.

Peter Ford, who is dubbed as Australia's best journalist, recently expressed his views on the global couple announcing the most anticipated award nominations in Hollywood.

The journalist turned to Twitter and wrote: "No disrespect to these two but I'm not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees."



After facing retaliation from the netizens, Ford had no choice but to delete his post. But it did not stop Priyanka Chopra to enlist her achievements as an answer to journalist's concern.



"Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration."

