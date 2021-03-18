Anushka Sharma shares motivational mid-week thought with fans Web Desk | March 18, 2021 Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shares motivational mid-week thought with fans

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has been off the screen for a while as she has recently embraced motherhood. Though, being an active social media user, she has managed to stay connected with her fans and followers on various platforms.

Sharma has delighted fans with an inspirational mid-week motivation message. Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the NH10 star has shared an interesting quote by Jiddu Krishnamurti about finding the truth.

The quote posted on her Instagram Stories read as, “The real is near, you do not have to seek it; and a man who seeks truth will never find it. Truth is in what is – and that is the beauty of it. Bu the moment you conceive it, the moment you seek it, you begin to struggle; and a man who struggles can’t understand. That’s why we have to be still observant, passively aware.”

Married to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, Anushka welcomed their firstborn Vamika on January 11, 2021. Joining the list of the stunning new moms in the B-Town the PK star has been setting pregnancy weight loss goals for many of her followers. Earlier this week, the 32-years-old Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress shared a stunning sun-kissed picture on her Instagram.





In the picture, Sharma can be seen seated on a couch, soaking the sunlight. She donned the denim paired with a jacket as she flaunted her post-pregnancy glow.

On the work front, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has several projects in the pipeline under her own production banner that she is going to produce including, a web series titled Mai.