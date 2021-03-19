Kareena Kapoor gushes over her newborn : Cant stop staring

Kareena Kapoor is expressing unconditional love for her newborn.
The actress, who embraced parenthood with husband Saif Ali Khan for the second time last month, is taking time off to be with her baby.
Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the Jab We Met star shared a monochrome picture of herself as she expressed affection for her bundle of joy.
"Can't stop staring... at him," she captioned with a heart emoticon.
Kareena's fans were quick to pour in love for the actress. While some dropped a bunch if heart emojis, others wished health for the mother and baby.
Take a look:
