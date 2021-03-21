Jaya Bachchan lashes out at Uttarkhand CM over ripped jeans remarks Web Desk | March 21, 2021 Jaya Bachchan questioned Uttarkhand CM, ‘Will you decide who's cultured and who's not on the basis of clothes?’

According to an Indian publication, Uttarkhand CM Tirath Singh Rawaton shared his thoughts about women’s clothing and in return backlash from the citizens including veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Jaya Bachchan.

The former BJP MP said, “[Women] showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids. These are the values being given now [at home]. Where is this coming from, if not the home?”

Bachchan spoke to ANI and said, “Those on higher posts must think before making public statements. You say such things in today's times. Will you decide who's cultured and who's not on the basis of clothes?”

She added, “I want to talk about culture and entertainment tourism, which is a very important part of today's time. Other countries don't have as many heritage sites as India. We are proud of it. But how are they maintained? What are the facilities there?”

The CM clarified his stance on ripped jeans and stated, “I don't mind jeans but even today, I object to ripped jeans.”