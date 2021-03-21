Gauri Khan on sharing parental duties with Shah Rukh Khan for son AbRam Web Desk | March 21, 2021 Designer and producer Gauri Khan shares details about balancing professional and personal life

India’s well-known interior designer and film producer Gauri Khan has stunned her fans and followers with her latest picture featured on the cover page of Peacock magazine. The fashion diva was looking super stunning in the picture, shared on Instagram on Saturday.

Rocking on the cover page of the March edition of the magazine, Gauri shared the picture on IG and in the caption, she wrote: "It’s here! thepeacockmagazine_’s March 2021 digital cover with falgunipeacock and shanepeacock wearing the boho-chic prêt line by falgunishanepeacock!"

Married to the King of Bollywood, she made her mark in the world of interior designing and has produced some of the biggest hit films under her production company as well. Leading her professional life successfully, she has been the leading lady in her personal life as well.

In her interview with The Peacock Magazine, the starlet opened up about how she manages being a designer, producer, mother and wife all at once. Gauri, 50, said, “My kids Aryan and Suhana are quite sorted with their school and college.”

About parenting her youngest, 7-year-old Abram, she detailed that she and her husband Shah Rukh Khan have shared their parental duties. She further explained that her husband helps her manage her work-life balance. “Little Abram takes time but Shah Rukh and myself, both have enough time for him so we share our duties as parents, which gives me enough time to be at work and do what I love and I’m passionate about. It’s going quite smoothly.”