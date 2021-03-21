Alia Bhatt gives rare insight into life with beau Ranbir Kapoor Web Desk | March 21, 2021 Alia Bhatt opened up about relationship with ‘brilliant friend’ Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood stars, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in a relationship since two and a half years. They may have tied the knot by now if COVID-19 had not happened.

However, the latter appeared in an interview with a publication and shared about her bond with Kapoor.

The 28-year-old said, “When I met him for the first time in my life, I knew. Again, let me tell you, he’s not difficult. Ranbir Kapoor is a supremely simple person. He’s such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, as everything. He’s a way better person than I am.”

The Raazi star added, “It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now.”

She added, “The best part is that we’re two individuals, who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now. He’s shooting continuously. So am I. It’s not a situation where you’ll see us constantly together. That’s the true mark of a comfortable relationship. Nazar na lage. In fact, there’s a beautiful book titled My Brilliant Friend. Ranbir’s my brilliant friend.”