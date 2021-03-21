World Storytelling Day: Priyanka Chopra asks fans if they have read ‘Unfinished Web Desk | March 21, 2021 Priyanka Chopra-Jonas asks her fans if they have read her book ‘Unfinished’ on World Storytelling Day

Celebrating World Storytelling Day, Priyanka Chopra asks fans if they have read her book ‘Unfinished’

Priyanka Chopra has been ruling over headlines on every media outlet these days with her recent achievements.

Making history, The White Tiger star has become the first-ever Indian to announce Oscar nominees along with her husband Nick Jonas.

While, she has been busy in shooting several international projects, the superstar has launched her own memoir Unfinished. The book, which became a New York Times Bestseller, has recognized the actress as an amazing author as well.

Being an author and actress, the Sky Is Pink star celebrated the International Day of Storytelling with full enthusiasm. The Quantico actress took to her Instagram handle to ask her fans if they had read her book on the World Storytelling Day.

She posted a gorgeous picture of her sitting on the sofa. In the pictures, he can be seen reading her own memoir and donning a vibrant outfit, just perfect for the occasion.

She posted a poll, asking her fans about reading her memoir and wrote, “Have you read my #Unfinished story yet?” the book Unfinished narrates the life journey and career experiences of the actress. She has talked about her ups and downs in the Bollywood industry and her future with husband Jonas.

Meanwhile, the actress has grabbed all the attention for her upcoming detailed interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the promos, she can be seen discussing her inspiration of writing her memoir and her life as an star in Bollywood and Hollywood.