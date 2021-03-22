Priyanka Chopra details her struggles as a newcomer in Bollywood in interview with Oprah Web Desk | March 22, 2021 Priyanka Chopra-Jonas reveals her biggest regret for not calling out the filmmaker who mistreated her

Priyanka Chopra details her struggles as a newcomer in Bollywood in interview with Oprah Winfrey

Superstar Priyanka Chopra-Jonas has been ruling over the entertainment world like a Queen. The actress, who is known as the global icon, has earned praised and appreciation for her talent and hard work.

Being the first Indian in the history to announce the 2021 Oscars nominations this year, the Sky Is Pink star recently detailed about her past struggles in Bollywood in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. She also revealed how she didn’t stand up to a filmmaker because she was too scared.

Her recent chat in sit down with Winfrey on her talk show Super Soul, the White Tiger starrevealed her biggest regret for not calling out the director who mistreated her when she was a newcomer in Bollywood film industry. “I was told to have an opinion in a room that disagreed with me. I was always encouraged to have a voice," she said.

The Bajirao Mastani star further revealed that the director forced her for a dance performance and she eventually backed out of the film, but she was too scared to call him out, “I was so scared. I was new in the entertainment business and girls are always told that 'you don't want to get a reputation of being hard to work with.' So I worked within the system."

She continued to say, “And that's my regret is that I never stood up to him and said, 'What you did was wrong' because I was scared but the only way, I knew how to deal with it was just to step away from it and have grace under fire. And that's what I did.”

The Dil Dhadakne Do starlet, who was crowned Miss India and Miss World, made her acting debut in Bollywood with 2003 The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy. She has been featured in several blockbuster movies films including, Dostana, Barfi!, Mary Kom, Fashion, 7 Khoon Maaf and Don.

In her interview, she also discussed about her inspirations for writing her memoir Unfinished and her future with husband Nick Jonas.