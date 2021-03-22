Kriti Sanon speaks for first time of loss of Sushant Singh Rajput Web Desk | March 22, 2021 Kriti Sanon on losing Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘A part of my heart has gone with you’

Kriti Sanon speaks for first time of loss of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actress, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram, shared series of pictures with late co-star Sushant Singh Rajpur and penned an emotional note about losing him.

The 30-year-old wrote, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living.”

She added, “I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.”

She further added, “I wish so so many things.... A part of my heart has gone with you..and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will.”

Rajput was found dead on 14th June in Mumbai, the police reported that he died by committing suicide.