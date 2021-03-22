Deepika Padukone thinks she looks like Alphonso mangoes in her latest all green outfit Web Desk | March 22, 2021 Deepika Padukone's latest all green outfit draws parallel with Alphonso mangoes

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has recently made a fresh start with her social media handle on Instagram. The actress has been sharing her special moments with her fans and followers including some interesting ‘This or That’ videos.

Being a terrific actress, the Padmaavat star has been a stunner on red carpets of various events with her incredible fashion choices. On Sunday, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani starlet posted a stunning new picture in which, she can be seen donning an all-green outfit, deep green leather pants with a dull green short top.

Looking super stunning in the all-green ensemble, the actress, however, making a parallel comparison of her dress to Alphonso mangoes. In the caption, she wrote, "'Me running away from Alphonso Mangoes...' OR am I...!?"

"By the way...how much mango is too much mango?" she wrote in the comments section of her post. Commenting on the her post, actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also posted a few fire emojis.

On the work front, Deepika, who was last seen on big screen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, will be seen next in Kabir Khan's 83. She will be also sharing screen with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in upcoming film Pathan.