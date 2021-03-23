Ankita Lokhande reveals she gave up Bajirao Mastani for Sushant Singh Rajput Web Desk | March 23, 2021 'I gave up on many things,' says Ankita

Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend and famous TV star, says that she sacrificed her career to prioritize the late actor.

Speaking to Bollywood Bumble in a recent interview, Ankita revealed that she rejected films like Happy New Year and Bajirao Mastani so that Sushant does not feel inferior in their relationship.

“I gave up on many things. I gave up on Happy New Year. I remember Farah ma’am offered me the film and I met Shah Rukh sir also. He was like, ‘I will try to give you the best debut.’ And I was like, okay, but at the back of my mind… I was in Macau. Me, Sushant and Shah Rukh, we were sitting, and I was like, ‘Bhagwan, mera na ho (God, I hope I don’t get it).’ Ladki kaisi hoti hai na, she always tries, ‘Nahi yaar, mere partner ka achcha ho’ (A girl always wants the best for her partner).”



Ankita eventually made her Bollywood debut in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019,