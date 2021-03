Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19 Web Desk | March 23, 2021 'Positive ho gaya. Dua karo,' says Kartik

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor took the news to his Instagram on Monday while sharing a 'plus sign' picture.

"Positive ho gaya. Dua karo (I am positive. Pray for me)," captioned Kartik alongside a facepalm emoticon.



Kartik's fans were quick to pour in love and wish the actor health. One user wrote: "Wishing a speedy recovery to you kartik."

Another added: "I'm pretty sure u will get well soon enoughhhhhh."

