Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika spotted at Ahmedabad airport Web Desk | March 23, 2021 Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli along with their daughter Vamika spotted at Ahmedabad airport

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika spotted at Ahmedabad airport

Popular Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife and famed Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma were seen on Sunday at Ahmedabad airport. The two were seen together with their new born baby daughter Vamika.

According to the reports of the Indian Express, the national cricket team captain Kohli was joined by his wife and her daughter on his journey to Pune where he will join the other players to play the upcoming ODI cricket series against England. While both the celebrity new-parents have requested the paparazzi to not clicking pictures of their daughter.





Their pictures and videos went viral on the internet as the Sultan actress can be seen holding baby Vamika while Kohli is carrying the luggage. The new mom can be seen dressed in a mustard top and denims, holding baby Vamika and covering her face.



